Ready to Devour by gardenfolk
Photo 2868

Ready to Devour

Open your day
like the squirrel opens
the misplaced acorn
with purpose, curiosity
ready to devour.
...Joey Doherty

This squirrel came up to the kitchen window sniffing out my gathered acorns. It didn't take long at all. Gimme, gimme, gimme...and nobody gets hurt.

Nice on Black.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

