in one acorn.

The creation ofa thousand forests isin one acorn....Ralph Waldo EmersonWhile attending my grandson's baseball games in October, I noticed acorns had dropped everywhere in the grass. After reading that acorns are a squirrel favorite, I began picking them up.I quickly learned that for me, picking up acorns was like putting a puzzle together...just one more piece...just one more acorn. I cannot stop until a puzzle is complete or I pick up every acorn I see. There are still more acorns on the trees so every day, there are more on the ground.In three visits, I collected over 1100+ acorns. I found out these are red oak acorns. They are higher in tannins and bitter so the squirrels love to bury them for food, later in the winter. We could end up with an oak tree grove in our backyard!I put out 15-20 acorns every day for the squirrels and they disappear within minutes. First, they grab the acorns and run, then come back for the sunflower seeds.