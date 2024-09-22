Previous
Brown Eyed Girl by gardenfolk
Brown Eyed Girl

No one appreciates
the very special genius
of your conversation
as the dog does.
...Christopher Morley

We spent the evening with our grand boys and our son's dog, Nova. She has the prettiest brown eyes and is a 85 pound sweet dog. Best on Black.

Goodbye summer and hello fall!
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Casablanca ace
Lovely dark eyes
September 23rd, 2024  
