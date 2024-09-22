Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2822
Brown Eyed Girl
No one appreciates
the very special genius
of your conversation
as the dog does.
...Christopher Morley
We spent the evening with our grand boys and our son's dog, Nova. She has the prettiest brown eyes and is a 85 pound sweet dog. Best on Black.
Goodbye summer and hello fall!
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2822
photos
185
followers
90
following
773% complete
View this month »
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
22nd September 2024 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nova
,
german-shepherd
Casablanca
ace
Lovely dark eyes
September 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close