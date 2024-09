To Simplify

To simplify

means to eliminate

the unnecessary

so that the necessary

may speak.

...Hans Hofman



This was at sunset last night in Folsom. CA. I took this in front of my son's home. He has a nice clear view for sunsets.



We had just returned from taking our grand boys out to dinner. Our son and daughter in law went to a movie and dinner for their birthdays. It was a chance to have some time to themselves before the next busy week begins.



Nice on Black.