Previous
It's Called FURniture by gardenfolk
Photo 2869

It's Called FURniture

I know there is
cat hair in my home
but I don't really care.
It's called FURniture
for a reason.
...Anonymous

Katniss enjoys regular brushing. She likes the attention and feels pampered. It does help with the shedding. A lint roller helps too.

But she is so worth a little fur on the FURniture. Nice on Black.

https://professionalpets.net/a-shedding-solution-how-to-minimize-cat-hair-in-your-home/

https://a.co/d/bs7KaVR

8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
786% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise