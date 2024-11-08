Sign up
Photo 2869
It's Called FURniture
I know there is
cat hair in my home
but I don't really care.
It's called FURniture
for a reason.
...Anonymous
Katniss enjoys regular brushing. She likes the attention and feels pampered. It does help with the shedding. A lint roller helps too.
But she is so worth a little fur on the FURniture. Nice on Black.
https://professionalpets.net/a-shedding-solution-how-to-minimize-cat-hair-in-your-home/
https://a.co/d/bs7KaVR
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2869
photos
186
followers
90
following
786% complete
View this month »
2862
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
17th October 2024 4:28pm
Tags
eyes
,
sofa
,
cat
,
furniture
,
whiskers
,
fur
,
katniss
,
indoor-lighting
