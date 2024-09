Splootingis lying in aspread-eagledprone position....WikipediaStumpy is still splooting since it was 96 degrees today. Tomorrow is forecast for 98 degrees and I am looking forward to fall setting in with cooler weather. You cannot see her short tail but this is her.Splooting is performed by four-legged mammals such as dogs and squirrels when they wish to relax or cool down. It may also be known as frogging or pancaking.Splooting is a funny new word for me this summer.