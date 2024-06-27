Previous
A Good Heart by gardenfolk
Photo 2735

A Good Heart

No beauty
shines brighter
than that of
a good heart.
...Shanina Shaik

At sunset, I saw a heart shape in front of the sun.

Nice on Black.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
749% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, it looks fabulous.
June 27th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Amazing shot!
June 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise