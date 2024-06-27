Sign up
Previous
Photo 2735
A Good Heart
No beauty
shines brighter
than that of
a good heart.
...Shanina Shaik
At sunset, I saw a heart shape in front of the sun.
Nice on Black.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
2
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
18th June 2024 8:09pm
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
sunset
,
trees
,
pole
,
telephone
,
heart-in-sun
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, it looks fabulous.
June 27th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Amazing shot!
June 27th, 2024
