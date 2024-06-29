Previous
The Hum of Bees by gardenfolk
Photo 2737

The Hum of Bees

The hum of bees
is the voice
of the garden.
...Elizabeth Lawrence

This was one of the biggest bees I have ever seen! It was HUGE and flying in and out of all the lillies across the street. It was constantly moving so hard to photograph. I was trying to remain calm as it was flying around me.

My guess is that it was a Carpenter Bee. They are nectar and pollen feeders and are drawn to a variety of open blossoms like these daylillies.

I am NOT calm though as I have found a Yellow Jacket (wasps) three times in the breakfast nook windows...on the INSIDE of our house. I am allergic to bees/wasps/poisonous insects so we will have a pest control company come over on Monday. We cannot figure out how they are getting in or where they are coming from. Yikes.

https://www.gardenia.net/guide/carpenter-bee

https://bestbees.com/2022/03/25/bee-species-types-of-bees/
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
749% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
June 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
How delightful
June 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
