The hum of bees

The hum of beesis the voiceof the garden....Elizabeth LawrenceThis was one of the biggest bees I have ever seen! It was HUGE and flying in and out of all the lillies across the street. It was constantly moving so hard to photograph. I was trying to remain calm as it was flying around me.My guess is that it was a Carpenter Bee. They are nectar and pollen feeders and are drawn to a variety of open blossoms like these daylillies.I am NOT calm though as I have found a Yellow Jacket (wasps) three times in the breakfast nook windows...on the INSIDE of our house. I am allergic to bees/wasps/poisonous insects so we will have a pest control company come over on Monday. We cannot figure out how they are getting in or where they are coming from. Yikes.