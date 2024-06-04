the memories we make

My, my, my,How the time goes byRivers runningthrough my headlike a thousand milesEvery single tear,every single smileIn between all thepictures we take are allthe memories we makeIt takes my breath away.My, my, myHow the time goes by....Jillian Edwards & Zack BerkmanSophie Belle has been gone now for 3 months. I miss her so so much. This seems to be a week of tears thinking about my mom yesterday and Sophie today. This is a puppy photo and one of her final photos. Nice on Black.Sorry, I am behind on comments.I wanted to attach this beautiful song but couldn't find it on YouTube. I have it in my music library. If you look it up, the song is called Times Like These by Jillian Edwards.I found the song on Pinterest! Hope it works...have a tissue nearby.