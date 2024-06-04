My, my, my,
How the time goes by
Rivers running
through my head
like a thousand miles
Every single tear,
every single smile
In between all the
pictures we take are all
the memories we make
It takes my breath away.
My, my, my
How the time goes by.
...Jillian Edwards & Zack Berkman
Sophie Belle has been gone now for 3 months. I miss her so so much. This seems to be a week of tears thinking about my mom yesterday and Sophie today. This is a puppy photo and one of her final photos. Nice on Black.
Sorry, I am behind on comments.
I wanted to attach this beautiful song but couldn't find it on YouTube. I have it in my music library. If you look it up, the song is called Times Like These by Jillian Edwards.
I found the song on Pinterest! Hope it works...have a tissue nearby.