Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2711
Birds of Paradise
In the garden
of my sighs
the flowers
of my desires
bloom like the
birds of paradise.
...Rachita Bhatia Morales
This was my mother's favorite plant and we had one growing by our front door. In honor of today, June 3, I will post it for her heavenly birthday.
Nice on Black.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2711
photos
185
followers
88
following
742% complete
View this month »
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
14th May 2024 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
bloom
,
bird-of-paradise
Suzanne
ace
That is beautiful! Wonderful tribute to your mother.
June 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
You've shown it so wonderfully well..
June 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close