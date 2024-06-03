Previous
Birds of Paradise by gardenfolk
Birds of Paradise

In the garden
of my sighs
the flowers
of my desires
bloom like the
birds of paradise.
...Rachita Bhatia Morales

This was my mother's favorite plant and we had one growing by our front door. In honor of today, June 3, I will post it for her heavenly birthday.

Suzanne ace
That is beautiful! Wonderful tribute to your mother.
June 3rd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
You've shown it so wonderfully well..
June 3rd, 2024  
