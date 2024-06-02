Previous
Wind's Whispers by gardenfolk
Photo 2710

Wind's Whispers

Feeling the
wind's whispers
in my fur.
...Author Unknown

Katniss had the breeze blowing her fur. Best on Black.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

ace
@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of your gorgeous furball!
June 2nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Fluffy and gorgeous
June 2nd, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Such a pretty kitty!
June 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
As beautiful as ever
June 2nd, 2024  
