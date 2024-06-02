Sign up
Previous
Photo 2710
Wind's Whispers
Feeling the
wind's whispers
in my fur.
...Author Unknown
Katniss had the breeze blowing her fur. Best on Black.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
4
1
CC Folk
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
eyes
,
ears
,
whiskers
,
tabby
,
fur
,
katniss
,
wind-swept
Diana
Wonderful capture of your gorgeous furball!
June 2nd, 2024
Lesley
Fluffy and gorgeous
June 2nd, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
Such a pretty kitty!
June 2nd, 2024
Babs
As beautiful as ever
June 2nd, 2024
