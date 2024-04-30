Burnout is a bone-tired,soul-tired,heart-tired,kind of exhaustion....I feel like this brown squirrel. And notice its long tail (not my Stumpy) and face on the tree trunk.I am so tired even my tiredness is tired. I needed 12 hours of sleep last night, thus my late posting.I got queen bed frame by my neighbor who was giving it away for free. We wanted to get a queen bed for our guest room so it was perfect. I decided to paint it a lighter color to go with the beach theme of the room.Years ago, I had great success with spray paint so I thought it would be a breeze...NOT! They have changed the codes and rules to our paint in California yet again and the project was a fail. The primer dripped and was a gritty texture. The paint color was a splotchy coverage so I had to change my game plan.Then, I decided to try Fusion Mineral Paint. It has been OK (learn as I go) but it has required a minimum 4 coats of paint (I chose a light color) to cover the dark wood, 2 coats of clear top coat, plus a coat of wax to give a smooth finish. It isn't perfect and after 2 weeks, I have finally finished the footboard. So, now on to the headboard and side rails. If I ever finish, I might take a pic of the finished project set up in the guest room. It also takes 30 days to cure and for me to recover. :)Bye bye to April.