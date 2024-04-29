Sign up
Previous
Photo 2676
Bees Are Nature's Magicians
Bees are nature's magicians.
Anonymous
These pretty daffodils were up in Truckee. These big bees were busy collecting pollen. There were several flying around so I was careful since I am allergic.
Nice on Black.
https://greenly.earth/en-us/blog/ecology-news/why-are-bees-so-important-for-people-and-the-environment
https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories/story/why-bees-are-essential-people-and-planet
https://www.farmers.gov/blog/value-birds-and-bees
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
yellow
,
daffodils
,
bees
Shutterbug
ace
Nice timing. Beautiful capture with the bees.
April 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great timing and capture
April 29th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
@shutterbug49
Thank you! Did you get this sky on Friday night? It looked angry!
https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2024-04-28
April 29th, 2024
