Bees Are Nature's Magicians by gardenfolk
Bees Are Nature's Magicians

Bees are nature's magicians.
...Anonymous

These pretty daffodils were up in Truckee. These big bees were busy collecting pollen. There were several flying around so I was careful since I am allergic.
https://greenly.earth/en-us/blog/ecology-news/why-are-bees-so-important-for-people-and-the-environment

https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories/story/why-bees-are-essential-people-and-planet

https://www.farmers.gov/blog/value-birds-and-bees

29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Shutterbug ace
Nice timing. Beautiful capture with the bees.
April 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great timing and capture
April 29th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
@shutterbug49 Thank you! Did you get this sky on Friday night? It looked angry! https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2024-04-28
April 29th, 2024  
