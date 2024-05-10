Previous
Simple Things of Life by gardenfolk
Simple Things of Life

It is the sweet
simple things of life
which are the
real ones after all.
…Laura Ingalls Wilder

Blueberries and strawberries are super foods. Naturally sweet and juicy, berries are low in sugar and high in nutrients.

My photos for the last 4 days are not transferring from my phone to my laptop again. Guess I need to call Apple. It is nice that they are there to help but it takes time.

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/8-healthy-berries

https://wmmc.com/berries-the-superfood/

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! so delicious looking - tickles my tastebuds on this sunny morning ! fav
May 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So tasty. There are not many fruits I like but watermelon, strawberries and blueberries are definitely my choice
May 11th, 2024  
