I’ll Let You Keep It by gardenfolk
I’ll Let You Keep It

You stole my heart but
I’ll let you keep it.
Anonymous

Nice on Black.
Katniss is keeping me company in the yard.
9th May 2024

ace
@gardenfolk
Beryl Lloyd
So pretty and so good to have animal company when out in the garden !
May 9th, 2024  
