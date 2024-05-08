she gathers flowers

Annie bakes her cakesand her breadsAnd she gathersflowers for her homeFor her homeshe gathers flowers...Joni MitchellI went to Trader Joe's to go grocery shopping and there were two sweet young ladies at the register when I checked out.We got to talking and it came up that I lost my sweet Sophie Belle doggie two months ago. One rushed over to give me a small bouquet in honor of Sophie. How thoughtful of her to do that. Those are the flowers in the above photo. I have always loved the smell of carnations...a spicy fragrance.The other young lady and I bonded over both being a Taurus (April-May) and how we both love the smell of a fresh basil plant...another spicy fragrance. I bought one to take home.So, after that I decided to bake the Trader Joe's Meyer Lemon Cake and I added Meyer lemon zest from one of our homegrown Meyer lemons. That is the cake in the above photo. It was delicious and didn't last long.I will remember the young ladies kindness and cheerful spirit.Joni Mitchell is a favorite songwriter and singer of mine.Joni Mitchell sings Ladies of the Canyon:Joni Mitchell lyrics for Ladies of the Canyon: