She Gathers Flowers by gardenfolk
Photo 2685

She Gathers Flowers

Annie bakes her cakes
and her breads
And she gathers
flowers for her home
she gathers flowers
...Joni Mitchell

I went to Trader Joe's to go grocery shopping and there were two sweet young ladies at the register when I checked out.

We got to talking and it came up that I lost my sweet Sophie Belle doggie two months ago. One rushed over to give me a small bouquet in honor of Sophie. How thoughtful of her to do that. Those are the flowers in the above photo. I have always loved the smell of carnations...a spicy fragrance.

The other young lady and I bonded over both being a Taurus (April-May) and how we both love the smell of a fresh basil plant...another spicy fragrance. I bought one to take home.

So, after that I decided to bake the Trader Joe's Meyer Lemon Cake and I added Meyer lemon zest from one of our homegrown Meyer lemons. That is the cake in the above photo. It was delicious and didn't last long.

I will remember the young ladies kindness and cheerful spirit.

Joni Mitchell is a favorite songwriter and singer of mine.

Joni Mitchell sings Ladies of the Canyon:
https://youtu.be/obRVlFCVlAg?si=F5Jj5NUo74NO3uks

Joni Mitchell lyrics for Ladies of the Canyon:
https://jonimitchell.com/music/song.cfm?id=139

