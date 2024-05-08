Annie bakes her cakes
and her breads
And she gathers
flowers for her home
For her home
she gathers flowers
...Joni Mitchell
I went to Trader Joe's to go grocery shopping and there were two sweet young ladies at the register when I checked out.
We got to talking and it came up that I lost my sweet Sophie Belle doggie two months ago. One rushed over to give me a small bouquet in honor of Sophie. How thoughtful of her to do that. Those are the flowers in the above photo. I have always loved the smell of carnations...a spicy fragrance.
The other young lady and I bonded over both being a Taurus (April-May) and how we both love the smell of a fresh basil plant...another spicy fragrance. I bought one to take home.
So, after that I decided to bake the Trader Joe's Meyer Lemon Cake and I added Meyer lemon zest from one of our homegrown Meyer lemons. That is the cake in the above photo. It was delicious and didn't last long.
I will remember the young ladies kindness and cheerful spirit.
Joni Mitchell is a favorite songwriter and singer of mine.