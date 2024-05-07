Previous
She Danced Wild by gardenfolk
Photo 2684

She Danced Wild

She danced wild
across the evening sky,
dispersing clouds with
the frill of her gown.
...Meeta Ahluwalia

My husband spotted these great clouds in the sky on Sunday...and I was out the door to capture them. Nice on Black

7th May 2024 7th May 24

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Diana ace
Those clouds are just too stunning, gorgeous capture and colours.
May 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful clouds they look like fairy floss
May 7th, 2024  
Wylie ace
they are terrific
May 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
May 7th, 2024  
