Licks Your Tears Away

When an eighty-five pound mammal

licks your tears away,

then tries to sit on your lap,

it's hard to feel sad.

...Kristan Higgins



This is Nova, a female long-haired German Shepherd. She is now 3 years old and is our son's family dog. Nova is very friendly and would probably invite a burglar into the house. She has the prettiest brown eyes. Best on Black.