You Are the Sky by gardenfolk
Photo 2700

You Are the Sky

You are the sky.
Everything else
is just weather.
...Pema Chodron

The sky was in stripes and layers. Nice on Black.
Tonight is the Flower Moon.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

CC Folk

Amazing sky. Beautiful!
May 24th, 2024  
