Not Gardening Enough by gardenfolk
Photo 2699

Not Gardening Enough

Anyone who has
time for drama is
not gardening enough.
...Author Unknown

A beautiful yellow rose is peeking through a blackwrought iron fence.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Maggiemae ace
In other words, you get more drama in gardening? Or.. if you were too busy gardening, there would be no drama in your life! Beautiful rose!
May 23rd, 2024  
KWind ace
Pretty rose!
May 23rd, 2024  
