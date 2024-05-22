Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2699
Not Gardening Enough
Anyone who has
time for drama is
not gardening enough.
...Author Unknown
A beautiful yellow rose is peeking through a blackwrought iron fence.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2699
photos
187
followers
88
following
739% complete
View this month »
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th April 2024 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wrought-iron
,
pink-roses
,
yellow-rose
Maggiemae
ace
In other words, you get more drama in gardening? Or.. if you were too busy gardening, there would be no drama in your life! Beautiful rose!
May 23rd, 2024
KWind
ace
Pretty rose!
May 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close