Sing of Serenity by gardenfolk
Photo 2683

Sing of Serenity

In a world of chaos
yellow roses
sing of serenity.
...Author Unknown

A grand yellow bloom from the neighborhood. Nice on Black.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details

