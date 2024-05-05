every green tree

For in thetrue nature of things,if we rightly consider,every green treeis far more gloriousthan if it were madeof gold and silver....Martin LutherI was fascinated by the bark on this beautiful tree. It reminded me of hair ringlets or curls. Maybe it is a type of burl growth in which the grain has grown in a deformed manner. Or maybe it has be caused by beetles, genetics, stress or is this trees normal bark? Wish I knew what kind of tree it was. If anyone has an idea, please let me know.Best on Black.