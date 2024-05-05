For in the
true nature of things,
if we rightly consider,
every green tree
is far more glorious
than if it were made
of gold and silver.
...Martin Luther
I was fascinated by the bark on this beautiful tree. It reminded me of hair ringlets or curls. Maybe it is a type of burl growth in which the grain has grown in a deformed manner. Or maybe it has be caused by beetles, genetics, stress or is this trees normal bark? Wish I knew what kind of tree it was. If anyone has an idea, please let me know.
Best on Black.