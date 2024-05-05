Previous
Every Green Tree by gardenfolk
Photo 2682

Every Green Tree

For in the
true nature of things,
if we rightly consider,
every green tree
is far more glorious
than if it were made
of gold and silver.
...Martin Luther

I was fascinated by the bark on this beautiful tree. It reminded me of hair ringlets or curls. Maybe it is a type of burl growth in which the grain has grown in a deformed manner. Or maybe it has be caused by beetles, genetics, stress or is this trees normal bark? Wish I knew what kind of tree it was. If anyone has an idea, please let me know.
Best on Black.

https://www.princetontreecare.com/tree-of-knowledge/how-to-identify-a-tree-by-its-bark

https://marinmg.ucanr.edu/ASK_US/THELEAFLET/?uid=78&ds=1016
5th May 2024 5th May 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
734% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise