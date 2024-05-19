Sign up
Photo 2696
I’ll Remember
There are places
I’ll remember
All my life, though
some have changed
Some forever, not for better
Some have gone
and some remain.
…John Lennon & Paul McCartney
Today is the 30th anniversary of my 40th birthday, as my husband says. Lots of good memories. Lots of life. Time flies…seems like yesterday.
Most current photo was taken 6 months ago with the coin pearl necklace.
In My Life by The Beatles
https://youtu.be/dao4us9RJfk?si=CSHeAmOJsiEM9D7T
19th May 2024
19th May 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Stephanie Turek
Happy Birthday Cathee!🥰
May 20th, 2024
