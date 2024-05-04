Sign up
Photo 2681
Photo 2681
Don't Fence Me In
Oh,give me land,
lots of land under
starry skies above,
don't fence me in,
...Cole Porter
Katniss is on the balcony, surveying her backyard.
Best on Black.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
1
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
eyes
,
balcony
,
railing
,
fur
,
katniss
Corinne C
ace
Lovely soft image
May 4th, 2024
