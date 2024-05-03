Sign up
Previous
Photo 2680
The Bumble Bee
Aerodynamically,
the bubble bee
shouldn't be able to fly,
but the bumble bee
doesn't know it so it
goes on flying anyway,
...Mary Kay Ash
Just bee yourself. Nice on Black.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
2
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
daffodil
,
bumble-bee
Maggiemae
ace
Lovely on Black! Bumble bees are good bees!
May 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow , gorgeous macro with sun glistening on his wings ! fav
May 3rd, 2024
