Hello by gardenfolk
Hello

Hello...
Is it me you're
looking for?
...Lionel Richie

I have not seen Stumpy for about 3 weeks now. It makes me worry and I hope she is OK? This is a different brown squirrel...with a tail.

I have been having a busy weekend and also wifi issues. I will catch up soon!
26th May 2024 26th May 24

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Steve Chappell ace
Wow, fantastic close up!
May 28th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Great photo, hope Stumpy is ok.
May 28th, 2024  
