Previous
Photo 2675
Really Burned Up the Sky
That sunset last night
really burned up the sky.
...Author Unknown
It was quite the sky last night. We only got a few sprinkles and I heard thunder. April has been a wild weather month of hot and cold, rain and snow in our area of California.
Photo was taken from our back balcony.
Nice on Black.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2675
photos
185
followers
93
following
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
Views
7
Comments: 2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
26th April 2024 7:55pm
sky
sunset
color
clouds
fireball
silhouettes-trees
*lynn
ace
Wow!
April 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and colours.
April 28th, 2024
