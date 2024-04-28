Previous
Really Burned Up the Sky by gardenfolk
Photo 2675

Really Burned Up the Sky

That sunset last night
really burned up the sky.
...Author Unknown

It was quite the sky last night. We only got a few sprinkles and I heard thunder. April has been a wild weather month of hot and cold, rain and snow in our area of California.

Photo was taken from our back balcony.

28th April 2024

*lynn ace
Wow!
April 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and colours.
April 28th, 2024  
