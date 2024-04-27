Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2674
Green Is the Gaze
Green is the gaze
of loveliness.
...Anonymous
A portrait of Katniss. Her eyes are my favorite color. But in this photo, her eyes are two different colors. Darker in the shade and a lighter color in the light. I still like both. Best on Black.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2674
photos
185
followers
93
following
732% complete
View this month »
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eyes
,
green
,
lighting
,
whiskers
,
fur
,
katniss
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up of gorgeous Katniss.
April 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
What an intense stare
April 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close