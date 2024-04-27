Previous
Green Is the Gaze by gardenfolk
Green is the gaze
of loveliness.
...Anonymous

A portrait of Katniss. Her eyes are my favorite color. But in this photo, her eyes are two different colors. Darker in the shade and a lighter color in the light. I still like both. Best on Black.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Diana ace
Wonderful close up of gorgeous Katniss.
April 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an intense stare
April 27th, 2024  
