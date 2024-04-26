Sign up
Previous
Photo 2673
The Red Tulip
To bloom
every spring
was her duty.
The red tulip
lived for that
only season.
...Manisha Gautam
Tulips originated in Central Asia and were first cultivated in Persia as early as the 10th century.
A noted botanist by the name of /carilus Clausius is credited with having planted the first tulips in the Netherlands in the year 1593.
Nice on Black.
https://www.europeana.eu/en/blog/how-the-tulip-became-a-symbol-of-turkey-and-the-netherlands
https://ipm.missouri.edu/MEG/2016/10/Tulip_A_Brief_History/#:~:text=A%20noted%20botanist%20by%20the,Netherlands%20in%20the%20year%201593
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Tags
close-up
,
center
,
petals
,
red-tulip
