The Red Tulip by gardenfolk
The Red Tulip

To bloom
every spring
was her duty.
The red tulip
lived for that
only season.
...Manisha Gautam

Tulips originated in Central Asia and were first cultivated in Persia as early as the 10th century.

A noted botanist by the name of /carilus Clausius is credited with having planted the first tulips in the Netherlands in the year 1593.

https://www.europeana.eu/en/blog/how-the-tulip-became-a-symbol-of-turkey-and-the-netherlands


https://ipm.missouri.edu/MEG/2016/10/Tulip_A_Brief_History/#:~:text=A%20noted%20botanist%20by%20the,Netherlands%20in%20the%20year%201593
