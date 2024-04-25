Previous
Not Every Lake Dreams by gardenfolk
Photo 2672

Not Every Lake Dreams

Not every lake dreams
to be an ocean.
Blessed are the ones
who are happy with
whom they are.
...Mehmet Murat Ildan

This is Donner Lake with a lone kayaker. There was snow on the mountains along with green pine trees. I liked the sparkles on the water with the afternoon sun.
25th April 2024

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Maggiemae ace
It really looks foreign and so beautiful ! Glad you were the one with the camera!
April 25th, 2024  
