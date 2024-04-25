Sign up
Previous
Photo 2672
Not Every Lake Dreams
Not every lake dreams
to be an ocean.
Blessed are the ones
who are happy with
whom they are.
...Mehmet Murat Ildan
This is Donner Lake with a lone kayaker. There was snow on the mountains along with green pine trees. I liked the sparkles on the water with the afternoon sun.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
snow
,
kayak
,
pine-trees
,
donner-lake
,
bright-edit
Maggiemae
ace
It really looks foreign and so beautiful ! Glad you were the one with the camera!
April 25th, 2024
