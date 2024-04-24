on this moon so soft,

What dreams may comethis full pink moon,Spring flowers chasethe winter’s gloom,New life, new hope,a second chance,The one I love,a true romance,Such dreams I haveon this moon so soft,To carry my love,my heart aloft.…Author UnknownThis is the Pink Moon at 5:30am on Tuesday. I am not normally up at this time. When I looked out the window I saw this pretty pinkish haze surrounding the moon that was aglow through the tree. Nice on Black.The pink moon symbolizes a period of new growth and rebirth, influencing the zodiac signs. The name "Pink Moon" in April originates from the pink wildflowers that bloom in early spring. The April full moon is also known by other names such as Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon and Fish Moon among coastal tribes.In Jewish tradition, the pink moon is recognized as the Passover Moon.There are even more names for this moon as stated in the article below: