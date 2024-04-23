Sign up
Photo 2670
Eyes That See
Eyes that look
are common
Eyes that see
are rare.
...Author Unknown
Nice on Black.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
3
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
tree
,
pear
,
blossoms
,
katniss
eDorre
ace
Such a springy beauty
April 23rd, 2024
Brian
ace
Aww Katniss! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful
April 23rd, 2024
