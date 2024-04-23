Previous
Eyes That See by gardenfolk
Eyes That See

Eyes that look
are common
Eyes that see
are rare.
...Author Unknown

Nice on Black.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
eDorre ace
Such a springy beauty
April 23rd, 2024  
Brian ace
Aww Katniss! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful
April 23rd, 2024  
