It Is Home by gardenfolk
Photo 2669

It Is Home

Nature is not
a place to visit.
It is home.
...Gary Snyder

Happy Earth Day.

We drove up to the Sierra mountains yesterday. We wanted to see the snow, the Truckee River, Donner Lake, the Rainbow Bridge and all the pines. It was a beautiful day. Nice on Black.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Truckee_River

https://www.visitcalifornia.com/experience/donner-lake/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donner_Lake

https://www.truckeehistory.org/rainbow-bridge.html

22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Diana ace
Such a magical scene and capture!
April 22nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is so beautiful
April 22nd, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
What a great place to live.
April 22nd, 2024  
Denise Wood
Stunning view :) fav
April 22nd, 2024  
Babs ace
What a stunning view fav.
April 22nd, 2024  
Brian ace
Breathtaking! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning vista FAV
April 22nd, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
What a wonderful scene - we are so lucky to see all this! I'll google all the addresses!
April 22nd, 2024  
vaidas ace
Beautiful home
April 22nd, 2024  
