Previous
Photo 2669
It Is Home
Nature is not
a place to visit.
It is home.
...Gary Snyder
Happy Earth Day.
We drove up to the Sierra mountains yesterday. We wanted to see the snow, the Truckee River, Donner Lake, the Rainbow Bridge and all the pines. It was a beautiful day. Nice on Black.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Truckee_River
https://www.visitcalifornia.com/experience/donner-lake/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donner_Lake
https://www.truckeehistory.org/rainbow-bridge.html
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
9
9
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2669
photos
184
followers
93
following
731% complete
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
9
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
21st April 2024 3:12pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
mountains
,
sierra
,
donner-lake
Diana
ace
Such a magical scene and capture!
April 22nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That is so beautiful
April 22nd, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
What a great place to live.
April 22nd, 2024
Denise Wood
Stunning view :) fav
April 22nd, 2024
Babs
ace
What a stunning view fav.
April 22nd, 2024
Brian
ace
Breathtaking! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning vista FAV
April 22nd, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
What a wonderful scene - we are so lucky to see all this! I'll google all the addresses!
April 22nd, 2024
vaidas
ace
Beautiful home
April 22nd, 2024
