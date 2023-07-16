Sign up
Previous
Photo 633
52Frames Challenge: Abstract
Not having any luck with finding a subject or an idea. I turned to Photoshop to help me creating an abstract.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Tags
bee
,
abstract
,
summer
,
vermont
,
52frames
Mags
ace
This is really pretty cool! I love the patterns.
July 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 16th, 2023
