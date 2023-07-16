Previous
52Frames Challenge: Abstract by corinnec
Photo 633

52Frames Challenge: Abstract

Not having any luck with finding a subject or an idea. I turned to Photoshop to help me creating an abstract.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
173% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
This is really pretty cool! I love the patterns.
July 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise