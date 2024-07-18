Previous
Morning Clouds by corinnec
Morning Clouds

We started at 4:30 am this morning. We had breakfast at Starbucks - in the car, with the pups. You should try it's very romantic! They offer free pup cups (whipped cream) for your pup.
Then we had a meeting with our architect and our builder. Everything is going well and on schedule! The painter was there to paint ceilings and prime walls. The tile installer will start on August 1st and we have secured a beautiful black slate for the entire house.

Sorry for my lack of comments. Life is busy these days. I want to see your pics and I'll comment again soon.

One year ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-07-18
Two years ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-07-18
Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this beautiful scenery and clouds. Good news re your new home, I am sure it will be a dream home :-)
July 18th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful view.
July 18th, 2024  
