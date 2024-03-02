Sign up
133 / 365
Winning over the bird feeder
This squirrel tried to get to the seeds for at least 15 minutes before he decided of the winning approach 😂
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Krista Marson
So clever
March 2nd, 2024
Paul J
Ingenious little devil!
March 2nd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot love it👍😊
March 2nd, 2024
Mags
LOL! Too cute!
March 2nd, 2024
Babs
Ha ha that's determination
March 2nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Amazing too funny
March 2nd, 2024
Bucktree
The squirrel's mindset. If there is a will, there is a way. Great capture.
March 2nd, 2024
Lesley
Wow! They are acrobatic geniuses aren’t they?
March 2nd, 2024
Misty
determination!!!
March 2nd, 2024
Linda Godwin
They are defintly determined rascals
March 2nd, 2024
