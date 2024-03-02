Previous
Winning over the bird feeder by corinnec
Winning over the bird feeder

This squirrel tried to get to the seeds for at least 15 minutes before he decided of the winning approach 😂
2nd March 2024

Corinne C

Krista Marson ace
So clever
March 2nd, 2024  
Paul J ace
Ingenious little devil!
March 2nd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot love it👍😊
March 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! Too cute!
March 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
Ha ha that's determination
March 2nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing too funny
March 2nd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
The squirrel's mindset. If there is a will, there is a way. Great capture.
March 2nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wow! They are acrobatic geniuses aren’t they?
March 2nd, 2024  
Misty
determination!!!
March 2nd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
They are defintly determined rascals
March 2nd, 2024  
