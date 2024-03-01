Sign up
132 / 365
When You Are Looking For The Cat
on top of our armoire, only visible from the small opening between the armoire and the wall.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Animals
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st March 2024 3:17pm
leg
animal
cat
abstract
pet
vermont
cassoulet
Mags
ace
LOL! Too cute!
March 1st, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Too funny!
March 1st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol - great find!
March 1st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
🤣🤣
March 1st, 2024
