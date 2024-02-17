Sign up
Previous
130 / 365
Shoney looooves snow
Having a dog who doesn't go outside if you don't gives you some unexpected shots :-)
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
snow
,
dog
,
winter
,
pet
,
vermont
,
close up
,
shoney
Linda Godwin
What a great mustache
February 17th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
What a great POV...this is fabulous!!! :)
February 17th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent.
February 17th, 2024
