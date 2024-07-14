Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
76 / 365
Happy 14th of July!
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1180
photos
178
followers
251
following
20% complete
View this month »
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
Latest from all albums
918
919
920
921
922
923
924
76
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th July 2024 8:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
france
,
flags
,
revolution
,
vermont
,
la bastille day
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely and patriotic looking.
July 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close