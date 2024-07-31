Sign up
77 / 365
Siding
They stained the trim and started the siding. Today we are expecting the tile delivery. Meanwhile Mick, our builder is installing some interior doors.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
house
,
building
,
vermont
winghong_ho
Exciting to see a house completing bit by bit.
July 31st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice home 👍😊
July 31st, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Love the progression photos of your house.
July 31st, 2024
