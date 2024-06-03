Sign up
Previous
73 / 365
Marble Company
One of the several large buildings of the Marble Company downtown Proctor, VT. This building will be renovated to host a hemp-related manufacturer.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
3
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1142
photos
178
followers
249
following
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
70
886
71
887
72
888
73
889
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st June 2024 8:18am
Tags
spring
,
village
,
marble
,
vermont
,
proctor
,
marble company
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and capture of this lovely building. How great that it will be repurposed.
June 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful building , built into the side of the hill ,
June 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
A lovely building! It looks like it's made of marble too.
June 3rd, 2024
