73 / 365

Marble Company

One of the several large buildings of the Marble Company downtown Proctor, VT. This building will be renovated to host a hemp-related manufacturer.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture of this lovely building. How great that it will be repurposed.
June 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful building , built into the side of the hill ,
June 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
A lovely building! It looks like it's made of marble too.
June 3rd, 2024  
