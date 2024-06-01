Sign up
Previous
71 / 365
Proctor Chronicles
The gazebo at the parc in Proctor. Could not resist the iris in the morning light.
I tried to use Lightroom to remove the glare but the result was not to my liking.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
0
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st June 2024 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
iris
,
village
,
gazebo
,
vermont
