Head First by corinnec
Dandelions are the best bees' restaurants right now in Vermont!
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
A perfect No Mow May kind of capture!
May 9th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of the flower and of the insect. You could tag for the darkroom-insect theme.
May 9th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@shutterbug49 Thank you I will!
May 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 9th, 2024  
