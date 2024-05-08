Sign up
Photo 865
Head First
Dandelions are the best bees' restaurants right now in Vermont!
8th May 2024
8th May 24
4
6
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
8
4
6
Pot-Pourri
Canon EOS R6
7th May 2024 1:12pm
Public
Trending
flower
bee
dandelion
spring
insect
vermont
cactp
darkroom-insect
A perfect No Mow May kind of capture!
May 9th, 2024
Nice capture of the flower and of the insect. You could tag for the darkroom-insect theme.
May 9th, 2024
@shutterbug49
Thank you I will!
May 9th, 2024
Beautiful
May 9th, 2024
