Previous
Photo 621
Wounded Wing
This lovely butterfly had a broken wing.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
vermont
,
mountain top
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 4th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
What an amazing capture - with such a short life, sad to be hampered by a broken wing
July 4th, 2023
