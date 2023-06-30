Sign up
Previous
Photo 617
Chittenden Reservoir
Our friends invited us to the restaurant at the Mountain Top resort. We had a nice lunch and a fabulous afternoon.
I won’t have a computer before next Thursday so I may not be posting and commenting before next week.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
8
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
water
rural
summer
outdoor
reservoir
vermont
chittenden
KV
ace
Nice looking resort… very peaceful.
June 30th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful scene
June 30th, 2023
Fisher Family
A beautiful lakeside view!
Ian
June 30th, 2023
Corinne
ace
Quelle belle vue apaisante !
June 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! What a beautiful place and capture.
June 30th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene
June 30th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful scene!
June 30th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Lovely scene
June 30th, 2023
Ian