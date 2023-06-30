Previous
Chittenden Reservoir by corinnec
Photo 617

Chittenden Reservoir

Our friends invited us to the restaurant at the Mountain Top resort. We had a nice lunch and a fabulous afternoon.

I won’t have a computer before next Thursday so I may not be posting and commenting before next week.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Corinne C

KV ace
Nice looking resort… very peaceful.
June 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful scene
June 30th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A beautiful lakeside view!

Ian
June 30th, 2023  
Corinne ace
Quelle belle vue apaisante !
June 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! What a beautiful place and capture.
June 30th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely scene
June 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful scene!
June 30th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Lovely scene
June 30th, 2023  
