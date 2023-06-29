Sign up
Previous
Photo 616
Count Cassoulet, Architect
Cassoulet helping my husband with some measurements…
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
1
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
792
photos
133
followers
219
following
168% complete
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
616
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th June 2023 10:37am
Privacy
Public
Tags
portrait
,
animal
,
cat
,
vermont
,
indoor
,
cassoulet
Linda Godwin
Love his ears!!
June 29th, 2023
