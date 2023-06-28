Previous
Moth for Breakfast? by corinnec
Photo 615

Moth for Breakfast?

A Chickadee feeding her babies. She made her nest in a large wooden beam outside our old house.

I may have “over cropped” the original picture.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
Steve Chappell ace
Awesome capture.
June 28th, 2023  
