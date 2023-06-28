Sign up
Photo 615
Moth for Breakfast?
A Chickadee feeding her babies. She made her nest in a large wooden beam outside our old house.
I may have “over cropped” the original picture.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
bird
,
summer
,
vermont
,
feed
,
chickadee
Steve Chappell
ace
Awesome capture.
June 28th, 2023
