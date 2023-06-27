Previous
On My Visor by corinnec
My insect app tells me this is a Temnostoma vespiforme. This one was relaxing in my car.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Corinne C

Mags ace
Awesome macro!
June 27th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
June 27th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful macro!
June 27th, 2023  
Ellen E
fantastic! great details, and the blue sky adds to it. :)
June 27th, 2023  
Kathy ace
A clear image of this tiny insect.
June 27th, 2023  
