Cheering the Sun by corinnec
Photo 915

Cheering the Sun

A quick phone capture today.
We had friends over for lunch and several games of Canasta.

One year ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-07-03
Two years ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-07-03
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Corinne C

Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
July 4th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell ace
Lovely daisies!

It's fun looking back at earlier posts, isn't it!
July 4th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love your caption! They are cheerful indeed.
July 4th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely shot with a full frame of flowers.
July 4th, 2024  
