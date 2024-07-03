Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 915
Cheering the Sun
A quick phone capture today.
We had friends over for lunch and several games of Canasta.
One year ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-07-03
Two years ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-07-03
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1170
photos
177
followers
251
following
250% complete
View this month »
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
915
Latest from all albums
909
910
75
911
912
913
914
915
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2024 7:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
daisies
,
vermont
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
July 4th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
Lovely daisies!
It's fun looking back at earlier posts, isn't it!
July 4th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love your caption! They are cheerful indeed.
July 4th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely shot with a full frame of flowers.
July 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
It's fun looking back at earlier posts, isn't it!