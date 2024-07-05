Sign up
Friendly Wasp
If you must meet a wasp this is the one to meet!
The Sand Tailed Digger Wasp is not offensive to humans and prefer to fly away. It's a small wasp and quite elegant.
5th July 2024
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
4th July 2024 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
summer
,
vermont
,
wasp
LManning (Laura)
ace
It has an unusually long body. Elegant indeed!
July 5th, 2024
