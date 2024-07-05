Previous
Friendly Wasp by corinnec
Photo 917

Friendly Wasp

If you must meet a wasp this is the one to meet!
The Sand Tailed Digger Wasp is not offensive to humans and prefer to fly away. It's a small wasp and quite elegant.

One year ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-07-05
Two years ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-07-05
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
251% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
It has an unusually long body. Elegant indeed!
July 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise